All CASC buildings now closed to students

POTEAU – Carl Albert State College has announced all buildings on campus are now closed to students and the general public due to the coronavirus COVID-19 virus.

A few buildings were open prior to Friday’s announcement. All classes will be on a distance learning format. All correspondence must be done by phone, email or regular mail.

All residence halls will remain closed.

Wi-Fi services will be available in the parking lots. Everybody can come to the campus and remain in their vehicles to utilize Wi-Fi services to complete assignments and conduct correspondence.

The invitation goes out to any elementary, middle or high school students of area schools who does not have regular access to the internet.

