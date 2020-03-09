Agenda Heavener School Board meeting 3-9-2020

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting Monday 6 p.m. in the Glenn Scott Educational Center.

Here is the agenda:

1, Opening flag salute.

  1. Invocation.
  2. Call meeting to order and record members present.
  3. 2018-2019 financial audit by Kerry J. Patten, auditor (via teleconference)
  4. Principal report: Diane Cox, Joe Westfall, Robert Craig.
  5. Guest junior high visual demonstration.
  6. Superintendent’s report: Ed Wilson.
  7. Consent agenda: Minutes for March 9 meeting; minutes for Feb. 10 meeting, activity fund financial report for February, surplus of old JH cheer uniforms; activity fund fundraising requsts; general, building, LCSEC encumbrances; general, building, LCSEC warrants; treasurer’s financial report.
  8. Approve or disapprove contract with Municipal Accounting Services for 2020-2021 in the amount of $7,500 for appropriated, payroll, activity fund, personnel and treasurer software programs.
  9. Approve or disapprove contract for audit of schools with Kerry J. Patten, CPA, to perform the audit of 2019-2020 financial statements and 2020-2021 estimate of needs.
  10. Approve or disapprove memorandum of understanding with Choctaw Nation, Heavener Public Schools and Hodgen Public Schools for summer 2020 school program.
  11. Approve or disapprove memorandum of understanding with Forest Grove VISTA.
  12. Approve or disapprove 2020-2021 school calendars.
  13. Approve or disapprove of the student drop out report for 2018-2019.
  14. Approve or disapprove of the college remediation report for 2018-2019.
  15. Approve or disapprove of the substance abuse survey in fulfillment of school climate grant partnership.
  16. Approve or disapprove resignations as received by superintendent.
  17. Proposed executive session to discuss security monitoring and response equipment placement and configuration 25 OS 307 B(11)e3.
  18. Vote to convene in executive session.
  19. Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
  20. New business.
  21. Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
