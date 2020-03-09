Agenda Heavener School Board meeting 3-9-2020
The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting Monday 6 p.m. in the Glenn Scott Educational Center.
Here is the agenda:
1, Opening flag salute.
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- 2018-2019 financial audit by Kerry J. Patten, auditor (via teleconference)
- Principal report: Diane Cox, Joe Westfall, Robert Craig.
- Guest junior high visual demonstration.
- Superintendent’s report: Ed Wilson.
- Consent agenda: Minutes for March 9 meeting; minutes for Feb. 10 meeting, activity fund financial report for February, surplus of old JH cheer uniforms; activity fund fundraising requsts; general, building, LCSEC encumbrances; general, building, LCSEC warrants; treasurer’s financial report.
- Approve or disapprove contract with Municipal Accounting Services for 2020-2021 in the amount of $7,500 for appropriated, payroll, activity fund, personnel and treasurer software programs.
- Approve or disapprove contract for audit of schools with Kerry J. Patten, CPA, to perform the audit of 2019-2020 financial statements and 2020-2021 estimate of needs.
- Approve or disapprove memorandum of understanding with Choctaw Nation, Heavener Public Schools and Hodgen Public Schools for summer 2020 school program.
- Approve or disapprove memorandum of understanding with Forest Grove VISTA.
- Approve or disapprove 2020-2021 school calendars.
- Approve or disapprove of the student drop out report for 2018-2019.
- Approve or disapprove of the college remediation report for 2018-2019.
- Approve or disapprove of the substance abuse survey in fulfillment of school climate grant partnership.
- Approve or disapprove resignations as received by superintendent.
- Proposed executive session to discuss security monitoring and response equipment placement and configuration 25 OS 307 B(11)e3.
- Vote to convene in executive session.
- Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
- New business.
- Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
