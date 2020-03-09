Agenda for commissioners 3-9-2020
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.
Here is the agenda:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meeting(s).
- Purchase orders/payroll/claims.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- Old business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract/labor service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Old/new business for Conser Road projects.
- Certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses.
- Consider and possibly approve programming resolution for LeFlore County Hall project number 20CBRI-D3-RD-P067(j05)
- Consider and possibly approve pest control estimate submitted by Jeremy Moore.
- Review and possibly approve monthly report of officers for February, 2020, as submitted by the treasurers’ office.
- Consider and possibly approve copier lease agreement for LeFlore County Health Department and Dixie Digital/Xerox.
- Consider and possibly approve NACCHO grant in the amount of $2,500 contract #MRC20-1987 for LeFlore County Health Department.
- Consider and possibly approve resolution and bid notice advertising to accept sealed bids RE: purchase of breathing air compressor to benefit Shady Point VFD.
- Discuss and possibly approve resolution to determine maximum monthly highway expenditures for March, 2020.
- Public comments.
- Adjourn.
Comments
No comment yet.