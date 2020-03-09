Agenda for commissioners 3-9-2020

Agenda for commissioners 3-9-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meeting(s).
  3. Purchase orders/payroll/claims.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. Old business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects.
  10. Contract/labor service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Old/new business for Conser Road projects.
  13. Certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses.
  14. Consider and possibly approve programming resolution for LeFlore County Hall project number 20CBRI-D3-RD-P067(j05)
  15. Consider and possibly approve pest control estimate submitted by Jeremy Moore.
  16. Review and possibly approve monthly report of officers for February, 2020, as submitted by the treasurers’ office.
  17. Consider and possibly approve copier lease agreement for LeFlore County Health Department and Dixie Digital/Xerox.
  18. Consider and possibly approve NACCHO grant in the amount of $2,500 contract #MRC20-1987 for LeFlore County Health Department.
  19. Consider and possibly approve resolution and bid notice advertising to accept sealed bids RE: purchase of breathing air compressor to benefit Shady Point VFD.
  20. Discuss and possibly approve resolution to determine maximum monthly highway expenditures for March, 2020.
  21. Public comments.
  22. Adjourn.
