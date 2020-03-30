Agenda for commissioners 3-30-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meetings.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll/claims.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. Old business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects. D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) Brazil Creek south of State Highway 31.
  10. Contract labor/service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Any old/new business for Conser Road projects.
  13. Discuss and possibly approve public health resolution allowing county treasurer to reinvest surplus of public health funds for April 2020.
  14. Tabled from previous meeting: discuss and possibly award bid for the purchase of breathing air compressor to benefit Shady Point VFD.
  15. Consider and possibly approve interlocal government contract between LeFlore County and the police departments for Poteau, Panama, Spiro, Wister, Arkoma, Pocola, Shady Point, Talihina, Bokoshe, Heavener and Howe.
  16. Consider and possibly approve 2020 KEDDO Reap contracts, signatory certificate and non-collusion affidavits between LeFlore County and KEDDO.

17.Consider and possibly approve bid #9349 and bid #9350 as submitted by county treasurer.

  1. Review and possibly approve lease purchase agreement between LeFlore County and Randall Ford of Fort Smith, Arkansas, to purchase new SUVs benefitting the sheriff’s department.
  2. Consider and possibly approve CBRI programming resolution for District 1 Central Street, project number 20 CBRI-DI-RD P073(105).
  3. Consider and possibly approve CBRA programming resolution for District 2 portion of 370th Street, project number 290-CBRI-D2-RD-P049(105).
  4. Consider and possibly approve CBRA programming resolution for District 2 portion of 290th Street, Project Number 20 CBRI-D2-RD-P048(105).
  5. Public comments.
  6. Adjourn.
