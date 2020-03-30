Agenda for commissioners 3-30-2020
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.
Here is the agenda:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meetings.
- Purchase orders/payroll/claims.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- Old business.
- Current bridge and road projects. D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) Brazil Creek south of State Highway 31.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Any old/new business for Conser Road projects.
- Discuss and possibly approve public health resolution allowing county treasurer to reinvest surplus of public health funds for April 2020.
- Tabled from previous meeting: discuss and possibly award bid for the purchase of breathing air compressor to benefit Shady Point VFD.
- Consider and possibly approve interlocal government contract between LeFlore County and the police departments for Poteau, Panama, Spiro, Wister, Arkoma, Pocola, Shady Point, Talihina, Bokoshe, Heavener and Howe.
- Consider and possibly approve 2020 KEDDO Reap contracts, signatory certificate and non-collusion affidavits between LeFlore County and KEDDO.
17.Consider and possibly approve bid #9349 and bid #9350 as submitted by county treasurer.
- Review and possibly approve lease purchase agreement between LeFlore County and Randall Ford of Fort Smith, Arkansas, to purchase new SUVs benefitting the sheriff’s department.
- Consider and possibly approve CBRI programming resolution for District 1 Central Street, project number 20 CBRI-DI-RD P073(105).
- Consider and possibly approve CBRA programming resolution for District 2 portion of 370th Street, project number 290-CBRI-D2-RD-P049(105).
- Consider and possibly approve CBRA programming resolution for District 2 portion of 290th Street, Project Number 20 CBRI-D2-RD-P048(105).
- Public comments.
- Adjourn.
