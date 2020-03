Agenda for commissioners 3-23-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

(1.) CALL TO ORDER.

(2.) MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

(3.) PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL/CLAIMS.

(4.) BONDS.

(5.) MONTHLY FEE REPORTS.

(6.) TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS.

(7.) BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS.

(8.) OLD BUSINESS.

(9.) CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS: D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) BRAZIL CREEK S. OF SH 31

(10.) CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENT(S).

(11.) BURN BAN.

(12.) OLD/NEW BUSINESS FOR CONSER ROAD PROJECTS.

(13.) CERTIFICATE(S) OF COMPLIANCE FOR OMMA BUSINESSES.

(14.) OPEN AND POSSIBLY AWARD BID REGARDING BREATHING AIR COMPRESSOR TO BENEFIT SHADY POINT FD.

(15.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION AND BID NOTICE ADVERTISING TO ACCEPT SEALED BIDS TO PURCHASE A TRUCK TO BENEFIT LEFLORE FD.

(16.) MEET WITH EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR KIM WHEELER FOR DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION AS TO LEFLORE COUNTY DECLARING LOCAL STATE OF EMERGENCY.

(17.) REVIEW AND POSSIBLY APPROVE CINTAS RENTAL SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR THE COURTHOUSE.

(18.) MEET WITH MUHAMMAD ROBBALAA FOR DISCUSSION WITH POSSIBLE ACTION REGARDING PROPERTY AT SPIRO.

(19.) PUBLIC COMMENTS.

(20.) ADJOURN.