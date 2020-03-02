2A state brackets released

Brackets for the Class 2A state tournaments have been released by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association.

All quarterfinal games are Thursday. The brackets can be seen HERE.

Three LeFlore County teams are in the tournament. Both the Howe girls and boys along with the Talihina boys.

Howe’s girls (24-4), are ranked fourth and are the defending Class 2A state champion. The Lady Lions begin defense of their title against sixth-ranked Caddo (25-2) at 8:30 p.m. in Mustang.

The first round of the boys’ state tournament is at Yukon. Fourth-ranked Howe (25-4) opens against sixth-ranked Minco (23-4) at 2 p.m. in Yukon. No. 11 Talihina (22-5) goes up against fifth-ranked Rejoice Christian (21-6) at 7 p.m.

If the Howe and Talihina boys both win, it will set up another showdown between the two county teams Friday at 8 p.m. in Yukon.

