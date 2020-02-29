Weather forecast 2-29-2020

A nice day for Saturday with a high of 71 degrees and a low of 51 degrees.

Mostly clear skies early with clouds increasing during the day.

Sunrise was at 6:48 a.m. with sunset at 6:13 p.m.

