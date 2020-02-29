Weather forecast 2-29-2020

A nice day for Saturday with a high of 71 degrees and a low of 51 degrees.
Mostly clear skies early with clouds increasing during the day.
Sunrise was at 6:48 a.m. with sunset at 6:13 p.m.
See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.