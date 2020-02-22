Vian sweeps districts from Heavener

By CRAIG HALL
Vian’s Tayden Locust hit a basket at the buzzer to give the Lady Wolverines a 46-44 win over Heavener in a Class 3A district championship Friday.
Vian’s boys later completed the sweep by downing the Wolves, 78-52.
Both Heavener teams play in regional loser’s bracket games Thursday against the loser of Saturday’s Atoka and Eufaula games. The girls play at 1:30 p.m. while the boys play at 3 p.m.
