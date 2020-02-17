Tuesday Lunch at the Museum planned

POTEAU—This month’s Tuesday Lunch at the Museum is Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowrey.

The Museum is located at 303 Dewey in Poteau.

The lunch is a fundraiser for the LeFlore County Historical Society, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Fried chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, drink and dessert are available for $6. Takeout orders are available by calling (918) 647-9330.

