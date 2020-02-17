Tuesday Lunch at the Museum planned

POTEAU—This month’s Tuesday Lunch at the Museum is Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowrey.
The Museum is located at 303 Dewey in Poteau.
The lunch is a fundraiser for the LeFlore County Historical Society, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
Fried chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, drink and dessert are available for $6. Takeout orders are available by calling (918) 647-9330.
Check out the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.