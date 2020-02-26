Services planned for Lora Parsons

Lora Kaye Parsons, 48, was born May 6, 1971 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Leonard and Loeta (Owens) Parsons and passed away Feb. 20, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The family will greet friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mallory-Martin Funeral Chapel in Spiro. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

Surviving family members are her sons Michael Wayfer of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Dion Wayfer and Elizabeth Haddock of Fort Smith, Arkansas; a grandchild; her parents Leonard and Loeta Parsons of Arkoma; brother, Billy Parsons; and sister, Patsy Callicoatt.

