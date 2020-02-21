Services planned for Jerry Sommers Jr.

POTEAU—Services for Jerry Ray Sommers Jr., 47, of Poteau, are Monday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Rev. Phil McGehee and Rev. Jim Cook officiating.

Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Poteau and was born Oct. 22, 1972 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Jerry Sommers Sr. and Samantha (Jernigan) Noseff.

Survivors include his children Jake, Jackson and Jerra Sommers of Poteau; mother, Samantha Noseff, of Poteau; father and stepmother Jerry and Melinda Sommers of Hodgen; brothers Danny Yandell and wife Jennifer of Heavener, and Corey Yandell; and sister, Kimberly Davison, of Red Oak.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jack and Hilda Sommers, and Dewey and Billye Jernigan; stepfather, Johnny Noseff; and brother, Mark Jackson.

