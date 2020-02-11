Services planned for Carl Christenberry

PANAMA—Funeral services for Carl Allen Christenberry, 89, of Panama, are Thursday at 1 p.m. at Victory Worship Center in Spiro with Bryan Fouts officiating.

Interment will follow at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Spiro and was born March 3, 1930 in Shady Point to Hershel and Blanche (Williams) Christenberry.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his daughter Carla Hope and husband Dennis of Bokoshe; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and brother Eugene Christenberry and wife Betty.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Myrl; daughter, Debra Morgan; and sister, LaFaye Qualls.

Check out the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition. You can subscribe to the newsletter at https://heavenerledger.substack.com/.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.