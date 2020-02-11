Services planned for Carl Christenberry

PANAMA—Funeral services for Carl Allen Christenberry, 89, of Panama, are Thursday at 1 p.m. at Victory Worship Center in Spiro with Bryan Fouts officiating.
Interment will follow at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.
He passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Spiro and was born March 3, 1930 in Shady Point to Hershel and Blanche (Williams) Christenberry.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his daughter Carla Hope and husband Dennis of Bokoshe; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and brother Eugene Christenberry and wife Betty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Myrl; daughter, Debra Morgan; and sister, LaFaye Qualls.
