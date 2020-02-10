Service planned for Geraldine Monks

BELTON, Texas—Graveside funeral services for Geraldine Monks, 93, of Belton, Texas, are Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Shady Point Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Dossman Funeral Home of Belton.

She passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at a Belton nursing home and was born Sept. 2, 1926 in Royal Oak to John and Maude (Hart) Floyd.

During World War II, she worked in Tulsa for Douglas Aircraft Company where the A-24, B-25, and A-26 bombers were produced. After the end of the war, she married Leon Monks from Shady Point, and moved to Stockton, California. In Stockton she worked for Richmond Chase Cannery where she was the head of the quality assurance laboratory. After 32 years she retired back to Shady Point.

She was a mother to Patricia White (Bill Hafley); a grandmother to Christy Enfield (John), Lori Truslow (Marc) and George White (Brooke); seven great grandchildren; and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leon Monks, in 2006; four sisters Muriel Hanna, Hazel Brantley, Doris Boston and Jessie Monks; and one brother, John Paul Floyd.

