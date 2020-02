Saturday’s schedule and Friday’s scores

Saturday’s games

Regionals

Winner’s bracket

Boys

Class B

At Stringtown

Whitesboro vs. Caney 8 p.m.

Loser’s bracket

At Hartshorne

LeFlore vs. Moyers 3 p.m.

Districts

Class 4A

At Tulsa Central

Poteau vs. Tulsa Central 8 p.m.

Class 3A

At Hugo

Pocola vs. Hugo 8 p.m.

Class 2A

At Howe

Howe vs. Colcord 8 p.m.

At Panama

Panama vs. Haskell 8 p.m.

At Talihina

Rattan vs. Talihina

Girls

Regionals

Winner’s bracket

Class B

At Hartshorne

LeFlore vs. Pittsburg 6:30 p.m.

At Stringtown

Whitesboro vs. Battiest 6:30 p.m.

Loser’s bracket

Class A

At Checotah

Cameron vs. Stuart 1:30 p.m.

Districts

Class 4A

At Tulsa Central

Poteau vs. Tulsa Central 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

At Hugo

Pocola vs. Hugo 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

At Howe

Howe vs. Wister 6:30 p.m.

At Panama

Panama vs. Hartshorne 6:30 p.m.

At Talihina

Rattan vs. Talihina 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s scores

Boys

Loser’s bracket

Class B

At Hartshorne

LeFlore 60, Pittsburg 47

Districts

Class 3A

At Heavener

Vian 78, Heavener 52

At Kiefer

Kiefer 77, Spiro 68

Class 2A

At Howe

Colcord 56, Wister 54

At Panama

Panama 73, Hartshorne 58

Girls

Loser’s bracket

Class A

At Checotah

Cameron 57, Riverfield 34

Districts

Class 3A

At Heavener

Vian 46, Heavener 44

At Kiefer

Kiefer 51, Spiro 48

Class 2A

At Howe

Wister 44, Colcord 28

At Panama

Panama 58, Haskell 48

