Pocola, Quinton split Monday’s games

QUINTON—Pocola and Quinton split their two basketball games here Monday night.
Pocola’s girls took the opener, 61-36, before Quinton’s boys ran past the Indians, 81-26.
The Lady Indians improve to 15-6 while Quinton drops to 4-18. Pocola’s boys are 1-18 while the Savages improve to 18-4. Heavener visits Pocola Tuesday.
