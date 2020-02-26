PKMS students of the month for February 2020

PKMS students of the month for February 2020

POTEAU—The Pansy Kidd Middle School students of the month.

Eighth grade

Name:  Shayley Killian

Parents: Sarah Rivera, Michael Killian

Electives: Athletics, current events

She likes school because: I get to hang out with friends and also go to class and learn.

Name: Connor Whitworth

Parents: Amy and Lyle Whitworth

Electives: Office worker, athletics

He likes school because: It’s fun, it gives time to communicate with your friends and play sports.

Seventh

Name: Briley Bowman

Parents: Bob and Sarah Bowman

Electives: Typing and athletics

She likes school because: I get to play basketball and softball, and hang out with my friends.

Name: Hudson Burdick

Parents: Sara Burdick and Brian Burdick

Electives: Leadership, athletics and art

He likes school because: I get to see my friends and playing basketball and baseball is fun.

Sixth

Name: Kaylee May

Parents: Jason May, Jenna Wiles

Electives: athletics/softball, basketball and typing

She likes school because: I get to hang out with my friends and I get to do athletics.

Name: Kruze Jenkins

Parents: Tommy and Kim Jenkins

Electives: Athletics and explore

He likes school because: I can play football, see my friends and have a fun time learning.

