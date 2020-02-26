PKMS students of the month for February 2020
POTEAU—The Pansy Kidd Middle School students of the month.
Eighth grade
Name: Shayley Killian
Parents: Sarah Rivera, Michael Killian
Electives: Athletics, current events
She likes school because: I get to hang out with friends and also go to class and learn.
Name: Connor Whitworth
Parents: Amy and Lyle Whitworth
Electives: Office worker, athletics
He likes school because: It’s fun, it gives time to communicate with your friends and play sports.
Seventh
Name: Briley Bowman
Parents: Bob and Sarah Bowman
Electives: Typing and athletics
She likes school because: I get to play basketball and softball, and hang out with my friends.
Name: Hudson Burdick
Parents: Sara Burdick and Brian Burdick
Electives: Leadership, athletics and art
He likes school because: I get to see my friends and playing basketball and baseball is fun.
Sixth
Name: Kaylee May
Parents: Jason May, Jenna Wiles
Electives: athletics/softball, basketball and typing
She likes school because: I get to hang out with my friends and I get to do athletics.
Name: Kruze Jenkins
Parents: Tommy and Kim Jenkins
Electives: Athletics and explore
He likes school because: I can play football, see my friends and have a fun time learning.
Check out the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Comments
No comment yet.