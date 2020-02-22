Paul, Thunder plunder Nuggets

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chris Paul lectured his teammates on the importance of handling their business after the All-Star break, then he showed them how to do it.

Paul scored 29 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 113-101 on Friday night.

