Paul, Thunder plunder Nuggets

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chris Paul lectured his teammates on the importance of handling their business after the All-Star break, then he showed them how to do it.

Paul scored 29 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 113-101 on Friday night.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.