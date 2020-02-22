Panama teams reach district finals

Panama’s Kelcee Ward, front, drives past Haskell defender Baylee Garner during Friday night’s elimination game in the Class 2A District Tournament at Razorback Event Center. Photo by David Seeley/Sports Editor

By David Seeley, Sports Editor

PANAMA – Not only did the Panama High School basketball teams secure berths into tonight’s Class 2A District Tournament finals at Razorback Event Center, but they also secured a second week of postseason hoops.

The Lady Razorbacks handled the Haskell Lady Haymakers 58-48, then the Razorbacks got past the Hartshorne Miners 73-58 in Friday night’s elimination games at Razorback Event Center.

The Lady ‘Backs (10-13) will face the Hartshorne Lady Miners in the district finals at 6:30 tonight at Razorback Event Center, followed by the Hogs (11-13) will play the Haskell Haymakers at 8 tonight.

Both tonight’s district champions and runners-up will advance to next week’s Class 2A Regional Tournament, which will begin Thursday at Haskell.

