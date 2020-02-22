Panama teams reach district finals

By David Seeley, Sports Editor

PANAMA – Not only did the Panama High School basketball teams secure berths into tonight’s Class 2A District Tournament finals at Razorback Event Center, but they also secured a second week of postseason hoops.

The Lady Razorbacks handled the Haskell Lady Haymakers 58-48, then the Razorbacks got past the Hartshorne Miners 73-58 in Friday night’s elimination games at Razorback Event Center.

The Lady ‘Backs (10-13) will face the Hartshorne Lady Miners in the district finals at 6:30 tonight at Razorback Event Center, followed by the Hogs (11-13) will play the Haskell Haymakers at 8 tonight.

Both tonight’s district champions and runners-up will advance to next week’s Class 2A Regional Tournament, which will begin Thursday at Haskell.

