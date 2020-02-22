Oklahoma Native American Caucus pushes for bills, allies

Home 2020 February Oklahoma Native American Caucus pushes for bills, allies

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Native American lawmakers in Oklahoma are trying to gain support for measures on issues affecting their communities while the state and some tribes spar in a federal court battle over casino gambling compacts.

One of the bills the Native American Caucus is pushing in the Oklahoma House of Representatives would attempt to address state’s high rates of missing or murdered indigenous peoples. The measure would create an office within the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation that would function as a liaison between local, state, federal and tribal governments during investigations of those crimes.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar