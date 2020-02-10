Obituary for Lodeska Hollan

ANDOVER, Kan.–Lodeska Ruth (Higgins) Hollan, 78, of Andover, Kansas (formerly of Heavener) was born April 19, 1941 in Hontubby to Wiley and Lida Bell (Scroggins) Higgins and passed away Feb. 2, 2020 in Whitewater, Kansas.

Funeral service was Monday at 2 p.m. at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Phil Boone officiating. Interment followed in the Loving Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Lodeska was a member of Summit Church in Wichita, Kansas. She loved reading, painting, quilting, spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving family members are three daughters Deborah Londeen, Laura Hollan-Boone and Donna Hollan-Culpepper; three sons Roy Hollan, John Hollan and Donald Clark; one sister, Billie Jean Kirby; 13 grandchildren Sara Jean Mefford, Michael Londeen, Daniel Hollan, Mandy Clinton, Sean Hollan, Amy Kay Hollan, Zachary Hollan, Rebecca Stubbs, Kristy Hollan, Madison Neves, Jacob Culpepper, Luke Culpepper and Laura Culpepper; six great-grandchildren Dariann Clinton, Chasity Clinton, McKayla Clinton, Cordell Clinton, Prudence Stubbs and Evelyn Stubbs; and one great-grandchild Ryker Clinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers Dub, Bill and Arley Higgins; and one sister, Dee Moser.

Pallbearers were Roy Hollan, Donald Clark, Phil Boone, John Culpepper, Jacob Culpepper and Michael Londeen.

Honorary pallbearer was Michael Schartz.

To sign Lodeska's online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

