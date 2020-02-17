Obituary for Deborah Hatley

PANAMA–Deborah Jean Hatley, 63, of Panama, was born Sept. 1, 1956 in Heavener to Delbert Brown and passed away Feb. 15, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Deborah was a longtime resident of the area and a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Doug Hatley, of the home; two daughters Michelle Tripp and Sonja Tripp, both of Bakersfield, California; two sisters Cathy Lazano and Vivian Hernandez, both of Bakersfield, California; one brother, Ted Allen Michael, of Oregon; three grandchildren; several other loved ones and host of friends

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Walter Brown.

