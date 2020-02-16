LeFlore sweeps Tupelo in districts

LeFLORE – LeFlore swept Tupelo to win Class B district tournaments Saturday night.

The Lady Savages won the opener, 61-43, before LeFlore’s boys completed the sweep with a 62-60 victory.

Both LeFlore teams play in the regional tournament winner’s bracket Thursday at Hartshorne. The Lady Savages play at 6:30 p.m. against the Braggs/Buffalo Valley winner while LeFlore’s boys play the Braggs/Buffalo Valley winner at 8 p.m.

