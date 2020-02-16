Laurent, Boone lead OSU over Tech

Home 2020 February Laurent, Boone lead OSU over Tech

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

STILLWATER (AP) — Oklahoma State wore throwback uniforms and got old-school results.

The Cowboys honored their 1995 Final Four team with both their look and performance on Saturday. Jonathan Laurent and Kalib Boone each scored 16 points, and Oklahoma State beat No. 24 Texas Tech 73-70 for its first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Former Oklahoma State stars Bryant Reeves and Randy Rutherford and their coach, Eddie Sutton were among those honored at halftime. Current Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton talked with members of the 1995 squad on Friday.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Basketball, Sports / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

OSU crushes New Orleans
Oklahoma State pushes the tempo to beat Texas A&M-CC
New OSU basketball coach deals with distractions
Baylor moves closer to No. 1 with win over OSU
OSU basketball player dies after practice
Late free throws give Maryland win over OSU
OSU blows out Georgetown
Balanced attack leads Oklahoma State past Charleston 70-58

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar