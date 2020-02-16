Laurent, Boone lead OSU over Tech

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

STILLWATER (AP) — Oklahoma State wore throwback uniforms and got old-school results.

The Cowboys honored their 1995 Final Four team with both their look and performance on Saturday. Jonathan Laurent and Kalib Boone each scored 16 points, and Oklahoma State beat No. 24 Texas Tech 73-70 for its first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Former Oklahoma State stars Bryant Reeves and Randy Rutherford and their coach, Eddie Sutton were among those honored at halftime. Current Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton talked with members of the 1995 squad on Friday.

