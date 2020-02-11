Hamby joins KTC

POTEAU–Shannen Hamby has joined the Kiamichi Technology Center –Poteau Campus as a Workforce and Economic Development Coordinator. Her responsibilities include working with local business, industries, and community organizations for workforce and economic development.

Hamby is a 2012 graduate of Poteau High School. She graduated with highest honors from Carl Albert State College in 2014 with an Associate of Arts in Social Sciences.  From CASC, she transferred to Oklahoma State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and majored in Agricultural Communications.

