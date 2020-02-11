Hamby joins KTC

POTEAU–Shannen Hamby has joined the Kiamichi Technology Center –Poteau Campus as a Workforce and Economic Development Coordinator. Her responsibilities include working with local business, industries, and community organizations for workforce and economic development.

Hamby is a 2012 graduate of Poteau High School. She graduated with highest honors from Carl Albert State College in 2014 with an Associate of Arts in Social Sciences. From CASC, she transferred to Oklahoma State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and majored in Agricultural Communications.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition. You can subscribe to our daily newsletter at https://heavenerledger.substack.com/.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.