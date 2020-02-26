Graveside services set for Lois Oliver

POTEAU – Graveside services for Lois E. Oliver, 82, of Poteau, are Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Howe Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in Poteau and was born Feb. 20, 1938 in Clarksville, Arkansas to Dillion and Alma Barnette.

Survivors include her husband, William Oliver; daughters Jewel Frost, Betty Frost and Shirley Crocker; sons Bobby Frost & Jimmy Stanford; 15 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her sons Raymond and Donald Frost; brothers James, John and Leon; and sisters, Joyce Levord and Sadie Barnette.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.