Garrett leads KU past Oklahoma

Home 2020 February Garrett leads KU past Oklahoma

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Garrett has carved out a reputation at Kansas as one of the nation’s best defenders, the kind of consummate leader and team-first player just about every team with national title aspirations needs on its roster.

He wasn’t known as a particularly good 3-point shooter until Saturday.

Dared to shoot from beyond the arc by Oklahoma, the junior guard responded by knocking down a career-high six 3s to highlight a virtuoso performance. Garrett finished with a career-best 24 points, added seven assists, five rebounds and four steals, and led the third-ranked Jayhawks to an 87-70 rout that keeps them in the running for the Big 12 title.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition.

 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Basketball, Sports / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Sooners score upset at West Virginia
OU hoops hires strength coach
Reaves helps OU top Kansas State
Sooners upset OSU in Bedlam matchup
Wisconsin badgers OU men
Sooners stumble against Northern Iowa
Sooners win big in opener
Shockers surprise Sooners

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar