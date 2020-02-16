Garrett leads KU past Oklahoma

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Garrett has carved out a reputation at Kansas as one of the nation’s best defenders, the kind of consummate leader and team-first player just about every team with national title aspirations needs on its roster.

He wasn’t known as a particularly good 3-point shooter until Saturday.

Dared to shoot from beyond the arc by Oklahoma, the junior guard responded by knocking down a career-high six 3s to highlight a virtuoso performance. Garrett finished with a career-best 24 points, added seven assists, five rebounds and four steals, and led the third-ranked Jayhawks to an 87-70 rout that keeps them in the running for the Big 12 title.

