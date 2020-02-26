Funeral service set for Rosie Lamberson

SHADY POINT – Graveside service for Rosie M. Lamberson, 70, of Shady Point, are Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Lamberson Cemetery in Shady Point with Pastor Randy Cothran officiating.

Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Services of Poteau.

She was born July 11, 1949 in Des Moines, Iowa to Gerald and Evelyn (Neice) Baker, and passed away Feb. 22, 2020 in Shady Point.

Surviving family members are four sons John Lamberson, Jr. and wife Barbara, Doug Lamberson and wife Angie, Clifton Lamberson, and Donald Lamberson and wife Kristy; sister Elizabeth Scott and husband Larry; brother Gerald Baker and wife Beatrice, 18 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, John H. Lamberson, Sr.

