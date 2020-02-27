Floyd Rice Jr. memorial service planned

POTEAU – Memorial services for Floyd Rice, Jr., 77, of Poteau, are Saturday at 3 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

Services are under the direction of Grace Manor Funeral Home.

He was born March 9, 1942 in Stoney Point to Floyd and Edith (Lloyd) Rice, and passed away Feb. 24, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Surviving family members are two daughters Rhonda McConnell and Bo Johnson and husband Russ; one sister, Betty Ralls; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Donna Rice.

