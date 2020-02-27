County weather forecast 2-27-2020

Home 2020 February County weather forecast 2-27-2020

A nice day forecast for Thursday with mostly clear skies and a high of 54 degrees with a low of 33 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:50 a.m. with sunset at 6:11 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition.

 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Heat advisory issued for LeFlore County
Temperatures heating up in LeFlore County
Temperatures remain above-average
Cloudy skies for Saturday in LeFlore County
Warmer temperatures return to LeFlore County
Mostly clear skies for Sunday in LeFlore County
Partly cloudy and warm Wednesday in LeFlore County
Cool temperatures continue Monday in LeFlore County

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar