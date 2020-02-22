CASC Vikings rally for win

POTEAU – The Carl Albert State College baseball team rallied for a 15-9 win over Indian Hills, Iowa, on Friday afternoon in a single nine-inning game at Ival Goodman Field at Mark Pollard Park.
Trailing 8-3 after six innings, the Vikings (5-6) rallied for the come-from-behind win with a 12-run seventh inning for a 15-8 lead after seven innings.
