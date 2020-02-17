CASC takes three of four from Allen County

Carl Albert State College pitcher Raceton Sedlacek delivers a pitch during Saturday’s opener against Allen County. Picture by David Seeley, Sports Editor

POTEAU – The Carl Albert State College Vikings baseball team had its best weekend of the young season, winning three of four games that took place Saturday and Sunday at Ival Goodman Field at Mark Pollard Park over Allen County, Kansas.

The Vikings swept Sunday afternoon’s doubleheader by scores of 12-10 and 13-5 after splitting Saturday’s twinbill – winning the nightcap 13-3 after losing the opener 7-3.

