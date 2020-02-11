Cameron boys crush Cave Springs

POTEAU—Cameron’s boys closed out the regular season with a 74-47 win over Cave Springs Monday at Carl Albert State College.
Nothing was reported on the girls’ game.
Cameron improves to 18-5 and plays Clayton in a Class A district game Friday at 8 p.m., also at CASC.
Cave Springs drops to 10-10.
