Cameron boys crush Cave Springs

POTEAU—Cameron’s boys closed out the regular season with a 74-47 win over Cave Springs Monday at Carl Albert State College.

Nothing was reported on the girls’ game.

Cameron improves to 18-5 and plays Clayton in a Class A district game Friday at 8 p.m., also at CASC.

Cave Springs drops to 10-10.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition. You can subscribe to our daily newsletter at https://heavenerledger.substack.com/.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.