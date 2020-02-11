Cameron boys crush Cave Springs

Home 2020 February Cameron boys crush Cave Springs

POTEAU—Cameron’s boys closed out the regular season with a 74-47 win over Cave Springs Monday at Carl Albert State College.

Nothing was reported on the girls’ game.

Cameron improves to 18-5 and plays Clayton in a Class A district game Friday at 8 p.m., also at CASC.

Cave Springs drops to 10-10.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition. You can subscribe to our daily newsletter at https://heavenerledger.substack.com/. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Basketball, Cameron, Sports / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Cameron sweeps games from Keota
Cameron sweeps Union Christian
Cameron sweeps Keota
Cameron wins twice over Cave Springs
Cameron sweeps Cave Springs
Kinta wins twice over Cameron
Read More
Smithville, Gans take LeFlore championships
Jackets blow past Panola

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar