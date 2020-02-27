Calendar of events 2-27-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon Western Sizzlin’
Funeral service for Joe Winters
Basketball: Area tournaments Class A Cameron girls vs. Ripley 1:30 p.m. at Okmulgee; Class B LeFlore boys vs. Battiest 3 p.m. at Quinton, LeFlore girls vs. Sasakwa 6:30 p.m. at Quinton; regional tournaments Class 4A Poteau boys vs. Idabel 3 p.m. at Muldrow, Poteau girls vs. Muldrow 6:30 p.m. at Muldrow; Class 3A at Eufaula Heavener girls vs. Atoka 1:30 p.m. and Heavener boys vs. Atoka at 3 p.m.; Spiro boys vs. Dove Science 3 p.m. at Sequoyah Tahlequah; at Kingston Pocola girls and boys vs. Davis 1:30 and 3 p.m.; 2A Howe’s girls and boys vs. Warner at Warner 6:30 and 8 p.m.; Talihina’s girls vs. Oktaha 6:30 p.m. at Canadian; Panama’s girls vs. Afton 1:30 p.m. and Panama’s boys vs. Chouteau 3 p.m. at Haskell; Wister’s girls vs. Ketchum 1:30 p.m. at Warner
Poteau Chamber of Commerce banquet
See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.