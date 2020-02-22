Calendar of events 2-22-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].



LeFlore County Bass Club tournament at Grasshopper Landing on Broken Bow Lake

Southern Belle Customer Appreciation Day

College baseball: CASC vs. Labette Community College in Claremore

College softball: National Park College at CASC

Adult book club meeting noon at Heavener Library

Scrunchie Saturday noon Heavener Library

Basketball: Regional tournaments Class A Cameron girls vs. Stuart 1:30 p.m. at Checotah; Class B winner’s bracket LeFlore girls vs. Pittsburg 6:30 p.m. at Hartshorne; Whitesboro girls vs. TBA 6:30 p.m. Whitesboro boys vs. Caney 8 p.m. at Stringtown; loser’s bracket LeFlore boys vs. Moyers 3 p.m. at Hartshorne; District tournaments Class 4A Poteau at Tulsa Central; Class 3A Pocola at Hugo; Class 2A at Howe, Howe girls vs. Wister 6:30 p.m., Howe boys vs. Colcord 8 p.m.; at Panama Panama girls vs. Hartshorne 6:30 p.m., Panama boys vs. Haskell 8 p.m.; at Talihina, Rattan vs. Talihina.

Bachelor Family to perform at Forrester Baptist Church 7 p.m.

Daddy-Daughter Dance sponsored by Faithbridge United Methodist Congregation 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Heavener PAC.

