Calendar of events 2-22-2020

Saturday
LeFlore County Bass Club tournament at Grasshopper Landing on Broken Bow Lake
Southern Belle Customer Appreciation Day
College baseball: CASC vs. Labette Community College in Claremore
College softball: National Park College at CASC
Adult book club meeting noon at Heavener Library
Scrunchie Saturday noon Heavener Library
Basketball: Regional tournaments Class A Cameron girls vs. Stuart 1:30 p.m. at Checotah; Class B winner’s bracket LeFlore girls vs. Pittsburg 6:30 p.m. at Hartshorne; Whitesboro girls vs. TBA 6:30 p.m. Whitesboro boys vs. Caney 8 p.m. at Stringtown; loser’s bracket LeFlore boys vs. Moyers 3 p.m. at Hartshorne; District tournaments Class 4A Poteau at Tulsa Central; Class 3A Pocola at Hugo; Class 2A at Howe, Howe girls vs. Wister 6:30 p.m., Howe boys vs. Colcord 8 p.m.; at Panama Panama girls vs. Hartshorne 6:30 p.m., Panama boys vs. Haskell 8 p.m.; at Talihina, Rattan vs. Talihina.
Bachelor Family to perform at Forrester Baptist Church 7 p.m.
Daddy-Daughter Dance sponsored by Faithbridge United Methodist Congregation 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Heavener PAC.
