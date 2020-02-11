Calendar of events 2-11-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].
Tuesday
Heavener School bond election
Funeral service for Mark Kowalski
Funeral services for Lee Liddy Sr.
Story time with Robin 4 p.m. at Heavener Library
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
Basketball: Heavener at Pocola; Poteau at Muldrow; Whitesboro at Wright City; McCurtain at Gore; Sallisaw at Spiro; Talihina at Hartshorne
