Calendar of events 2-11-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].

Tuesday

Heavener School bond election

Funeral service for Mark Kowalski

Funeral services for Lee Liddy Sr.

Story time with Robin 4 p.m. at Heavener Library

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Basketball: Heavener at Pocola; Poteau at Muldrow; Whitesboro at Wright City; McCurtain at Gore; Sallisaw at Spiro; Talihina at Hartshorne

See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition. You can subscribe to our daily newsletter at https://heavenerledger.substack.com/.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.