Oklahoma’s postseason basketball playoffs resume Thursday with area games for Class A and B teams while 4A, 3A and 2A teams go into regional tournaments.

There are still 18 of LeFlore County’s 26 teams involved in the playoffs. Brackets for all the playoff teams can be seen HERE.

Spiro’s girls got a forfeit from Dove Science so the Lady Bulldogs advance to Friday’s games. Both Whitesboro teams play Friday at Quinton for an area championship and a berth in the Class B state tournament.

Boys

Class B

Area championship

At Quinton

Whitesboro vs. Calvin Friday 8 p.m.

Loser’s bracket

LeFlore vs. Battiest Thursday 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Regional consolation

At Muldrow

Poteau vs. Idabel Thursday 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Regional consolation

At Eufaula

Heavener vs. Atoka Thursday 3 p.m.

At Sequoyah-Tahlequah

Spiro vs. Dove Sciences Thursday 3 p.m.

At Kingston

Pocola vs. Davis Thursday 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Regional winner’s bracket

At Warner

Howe vs. Warner Thursday 8 p.m.

At Canadian

Talihina vs. Canadian Thursday 8 p.m.

Regional consolation

At Haskell

Panama vs. Chouteau Thursday 3 p.m.

Girls

Class B

Area consolation

At Okmulgee

Cameron vs. Ripley Thursday 1:30 p.m.

Class B

Area winner’s bracket

At Quinton

Whitesboro vs. Pittsburg Friday 6:30 p.m.

Loser’s bracket

LeFlore vs. Sasakwa Thursday 6:30 p.m.

Regional tournaments

Class 4A

Winner’s bracket

At Muldrow

Poteau vs. Muldrow Thursday 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Loser’s bracket

At Eufaula

Heavener vs. Atoka Thursday 1:30 p.m.

At Sequoyah-Tahlequah

Dove Science forfeit to Spiro

At Kingston

Pocola vs. Davis Thursday 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Winner’s bracket

At Warner

Howe vs. Warner Thursday 6:30 p.m.

At Canadian

Talihina vs. Oktaha Thursday 6:30 p.m.

Loser’s bracket

At Haskell

Panama vs. Afton Thursday 1:30 p.m.

At Warner

Wister vs. Ketchum 1:30 p.m.

Check out the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.