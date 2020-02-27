Area fishing report 2-26-2020

Broken Bow: February 21. Elevation above normal, water 48. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, PowerBait, and worms around coves. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: February 21. Elevation above normal, water turbid to murky. Crappie good on crickets, jigs, and shrimp in deeper water in coves, around docks, and main lake. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on goldfish, in-line spinnerbaits, plastics, small lures, and worms around points and standing timber. Blue catfish good on cut bait, shad, shrimp, and worms around main lake, river mouth, and rocks. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: February 21. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on tube jigs and salmon eggs around creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: February 21. Elevation above normal, water 50. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, grubs, and plastics around brush structure, channels, flats, and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure, creek channels, and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: February 21. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs and spoons in coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on cut bait and worms around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: February 21. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on plastics, rogues, and spinnerbaits around river channel, river mouth, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, shad, and stinkbait around channels, creek channels, inlet, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: February 21. Elevation above normal, water 51. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, rocks, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels, flats, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: February 23. Elevation above normal, water murky. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and rogues around brush structure, creek channels, and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: February 21. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, and spinnerbaits around channels, in coves, points, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, shad, and stinkbait below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber, and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

