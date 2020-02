Agenda for commissioners 2-18-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

(1.) *CALL TO ORDER.

(2.) *MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

(3.) *PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL/CLAIMS.

(4.) *BONDS.

(5.) *MONTHLY FEE REPORTS.

(6.) *TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS.

(7.) *BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS.

(8.) *OLD BUSINESS.

(9.) *CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS.

D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) BRAZIL CREEK S. OF SH 31

(10.) *CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENT(S).

(11.) *BURN BAN.

(12.) *OLD/NEW BUSINESS FOR CONSER ROAD PROJECTS.

(13.) *CERTIFICATE(S) OF COMPLIANCE FOR OMMA BUSINESSES.

(14.) *CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION REAPPOINTING HENRY BURRIS TO THE KIBOIS ACTION FOUNDATION BOARD.

(15.) *DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION WHICH UPDATES SIGNATURES ON CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT AT THE COMMUNITY STATE BANK, FIRST NATIONAL BANK of HEAVENER AND SPIRO STATE BANK TO ADD COUNTY TREASURER FIRST DEPUTY SHERRI SMITH AND COUNTY CLERK KELLI FORD.

(16.) *DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE BRAZIL CREEK BRIDGE PROJECT APPRAISAL WAIVERS AS SUBMITTED BY ACQUISITIONING AGENT CLAY JONES.

(17.) *CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION AND BID NOTICE ADVERTISING TO ACCEPT SEALED BIDS RE: PURCHASE OF A NEW TRUCK TO BENEFIT LEFLORE VFD.

(18.) *PUBLIC COMMENTS.

(19.) *ADJOURN.