AG to refile opioid case in state

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said Friday he plans to dismiss the state’s lawsuit against three opioid distributors that has been moved to federal court and refile new lawsuits in state court.

Hunter said the move comes after McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. removed the state’s case from Cleveland County District Court to a federal court in Oklahoma City.

Hunter said he wants the case to be heard in Oklahoma and not consolidated with thousands of other opioid lawsuits that have been consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.

