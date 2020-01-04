Wister woman involved in accident

A Wister woman was involved in an accident Friday at around 3:05 p.m. on I-40 approximately six miles east of Checotah.

Brittany Booth, 28, of Wister, was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra when Cody Ellis, 31, of Pampa, Texas, who was riding on a bicycle, entered into the outside lane of traffic. Booth was unable to stop and collided with the bicycle.

Ellis was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Muskogee where he was pronounced deceased with head, trunk, internal and external injuries.

Booth along with a 9-year-old female passenger were not injured.

The cause of the accident was cited as an unsafe lane change by Ellis.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Christopher Reeves, assisted by Trooper Daniel Eaton, Trooper Levi Watson, the Checotah EMS, Checotah police department, McIntosh County, Central High fire and Shady Grove fire.

