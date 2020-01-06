Wilson leads Seahawks past Eagles

By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney knocked out Carson Wentz. Then, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wilson threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, Marshawn Lynch had a rushing score and the Seahawks beat the Eagles 17-9 in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night.
