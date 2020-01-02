Wight leads by one in bowl picik-em

With five bowl games left, Mike Wight has a one-game lead over Reyna Burgos and two games over Jessie Sutmiller, Jennifer Wright and Justin Rowton.

Wight is 25-10.

There are two games Thursday. The Birmingham Bowl pitting Boston College and Cincinnati and the Gator Bowl with Indiana pairing up against Tennessee.

2019-2020 Bowl standings
W L Name
25 10 Mike Wight
24 11 Reyna Burgos
23 12 Jessie Sutmiller
23 12 Jennifer Wright
23 12 Justin Rowton
22 13 Lakota Vickers
22 13 Todd Vickers
22 13 Chad Ritter
22 13 Craig Hall
21 14 Nathan Janway
21 14 Mark Branscum
21 14 Eddie Freeman
21 14 Kristi Branscum
21 14 David Seeley
20 15 Brynlee Adams
20 15 Gerald Conway
20 15 Calee Conway
20 15 Cashe Beger
19 16 Mason Adams
19 16 Delton Rowton
19 16 Chris Adams
18 17 Jonathon Sutmiller
18 17 Bill Deleplank
18 17 Lyle Whitworth
18 17 Lindsey Hurst
17 18 Seth Pottridge
17 18 Kristina Adams
16 19 Brittany Dean
15 20 Brian Adams
