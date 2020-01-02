Wight leads by one in bowl picik-em

With five bowl games left, Mike Wight has a one-game lead over Reyna Burgos and two games over Jessie Sutmiller, Jennifer Wright and Justin Rowton.
Wight is 25-10.
There are two games Thursday. The Birmingham Bowl pitting Boston College and Cincinnati and the Gator Bowl with Indiana pairing up against Tennessee.
|2019-2020 Bowl standings
|W
|L
|Name
|25
|10
|Mike Wight
|24
|11
|Reyna Burgos
|23
|12
|Jessie Sutmiller
|23
|12
|Jennifer Wright
|23
|12
|Justin Rowton
|22
|13
|Lakota Vickers
|22
|13
|Todd Vickers
|22
|13
|Chad Ritter
|22
|13
|Craig Hall
|21
|14
|Nathan Janway
|21
|14
|Mark Branscum
|21
|14
|Eddie Freeman
|21
|14
|Kristi Branscum
|21
|14
|David Seeley
|20
|15
|Brynlee Adams
|20
|15
|Gerald Conway
|20
|15
|Calee Conway
|20
|15
|Cashe Beger
|19
|16
|Mason Adams
|19
|16
|Delton Rowton
|19
|16
|Chris Adams
|18
|17
|Jonathon Sutmiller
|18
|17
|Bill Deleplank
|18
|17
|Lyle Whitworth
|18
|17
|Lindsey Hurst
|17
|18
|Seth Pottridge
|17
|18
|Kristina Adams
|16
|19
|Brittany Dean
|15
|20
|Brian Adams
