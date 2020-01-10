Westbrook scores 34, but Thunder roll

Home 2020 January Westbrook scores 34, but Thunder roll

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder spoiled Russell Westbrook’s return.

Westbrook scored 34 points, but the Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 113-92 on Thursday night.

Westbrook was a league MVP and two-time scoring champ for the Thunder before being traded to the Rockets last summer for Chris Paul and draft picks.

The fans remember him as the star who stayed after Kevin Durant left for then-rival Golden State in 2016, and they showered him with appreciation before the game. There was a tribute video, then loud cheers as he was introduced with enthusiasm, in the same manner as a home Thunder player. The crowd stood, cheered loudly and even chanted M-V-P as the announcer moved on to other players. Westbrook even ran over to a corner of the court and exhorted the crowd before the tip, just like he did when he played for the Thunder.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. This is our free Friday edition so all contest is available to be read. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Basketball, Sports / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

George scores 35 points, leads Thunder past Knicks 128-103
George gets 37 amid boos in OKC’s 107-100 win at Lakers
George, Adams lead Thunder past Phoenix
Thunder crush Clippers
Gilgeous-Alexander helps Thunder beat Clippers
Westbrook looks to fill void for Thunder
Sources: Pacers trade George to Thunder
Rockets soar past Thunder

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar