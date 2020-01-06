Vikings upend Saints in OT

By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After tight end Kyle Rudolph emerged from a purple swarm of celebrating Vikings near the corner of the end zone, he took an opportunity to mock those who doubted quarterback Kirk Cousins’ ability to come through in the clutch.

“I’m just glad Kirk can’t win big games, apparently,” Rudolph said. “We proved that one wrong today.”

Cousins hit Rudolph with a 4-yard fade on third-and-goal in overtime, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20 victory over the favored Saints in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday.

