Updated junior high LCT brackets

The junior high basketball LeFlore County Tournament starts Monday at Heavener, Howe and Panama,

Boys bracket

Girls bracket

There are also games Tuesday at Poteau. Semifinals are Thursday at Heavener with the championship games Saturday at Heavener.

There have been some corrections made and attached are the correct ones.

