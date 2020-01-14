UCLA WR transfers to OU

NORMAN (AP) — Receiver Theo Howard has transferred from UCLA to Oklahoma.
Oklahoma announced Monday that Howard has signed a financial aid agreement and is attending classes. He will participate in spring practice and will have one season of eligibility with the Sooners.
He will have a chance to help fill the void left by CeeDee Lamb, a Biletnikoff Award finalist who declared for the NFL draft after his junior year.
