Two injured in accident near Spiro

Drugs or DUI reportedly influenced a three-car accident Wednesday three miles west of Spiro on Highway 59, which resulted in two people being sent to hospitals with injuries.

Colton Williams, 19, of Keota was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer west when he fell asleep. His vehicle departed the road and he was awakened up by a passenger, Cody McCormick, 20, also of Keota. Williams overcorrected, went left of center and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Steven Bigger, 49, of Stigler.

Bigger’s vehicle departed the road to the right, turned over and came to a rest on the driver’s side. Williams’ vehicle then struck a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Erica Taylor, 33, of Vian.

Bigger was pinned for approximately one hour before being extricated by the Pocola Fire Department using a Hurst Rescue Tool.

He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he is listed in stable condition with massive injuries.

Williams was transported by private vehicle to Baptist Health in Fort Smith where he was treated and released. McCormick and Taylor were not injured.

The accident report the cause of the accident was DUI/drugs for Williams. Seat belts were used by all persons involved in the accident.

Airbags deployed on the first two autos, but did not deploy in Taylor’s vehicle.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Fernando Cardenas assisted by Lt. Derek Griffey, the Panama Police Department, LeFlore County EMS and the Pocola Fire Department.