Top seeds advance to finals

The top two seeds from both brackets advanced to the finals in the 2020 junior high basketball LeFlore County Tournament with wins Thursday night.
For the girls, top-seeded Poteau will play second-seeded Howe at 4 p.m. Saturday and No. 1 seed Poteau boys take on the second-seeded Talihina team at 5:15 p.m. for the boys’ championship.
All the games Friday and Saturday are in Heavener.
In the best game of the night, Poteau’s girls outlasted Hodgen, 35-31, in the opening game of the night before Howe outlasted Monroe, 41-27.
Poteau’s boys overcame Wister, 51-39, and Talihina ran past Panama, 52-34, in the last game of the night.
All Friday’s games are in the consolation bracket.
At 4:30 p.m. the Talihina girls take on Fanshawe for the consolation championship and Cameron’s boys play Pocola at 5:35 p.m. in the other consolation championship.
In the fifth-place contests, Heavener and Pocola pair off at 6:20 p.m. with the Hodgen boys playing Spiro at 7:30 p.m.
The third-place games are Saturday. Hodgen’s girls battle Monroe at noon with the Wister and Panama boys playing at 1:05 p.m.
In girls’ consolation play Thursday, Pocola girls downed Wister, 37-26, and Heavener outscored Panama, 37-21. For the boys, Hodgen beat Howe, 48-40, and Spiro overcame Heavener, 49-29.
