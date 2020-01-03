Thunder snap 9-game skid in San Antonio

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Chris Paul isn’t slowing down in his 16th NBA season, especially against San Antonio.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points, Paul added 16 and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to beat the Spurs 109-103 on Thursday night, snapping a nine-game skid in San Antonio.

Paul has had many memorable battles against San Antonio, including the winning shot for the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2015 playoffs to eliminate the Spurs. There was no winner Thursday, but Paul dropped San Antonio again in the fourth.

