Thunder runs past Cavs 121-106

By STEVE HERRICK Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love has been the subject of trade speculation all season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers star showed his frustration several times during Saturday night’s 121-106 loss to Oklahoma City.
Dennis Schroder scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 as the Thunder rolled to their fifth straight victory.
Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes both newsletters, exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.