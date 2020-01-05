Thunder runs past Cavs 121-106

By STEVE HERRICK Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love has been the subject of trade speculation all season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers star showed his frustration several times during Saturday night’s 121-106 loss to Oklahoma City.

Dennis Schroder scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 as the Thunder rolled to their fifth straight victory.

